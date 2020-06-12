CMV Suspends Cruises Through August 25

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced the further the suspension of all worldwide cruises from July 1 to August 25, 2020, citing the continued global pandemic outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus, government advisories still in force and the lockdown of many countries and ports around the world.

There were no reported cases of Covid-19 coronavirus on any of CMV’s small to medium sized ships, according to the company.

CMV continue at present to employ shipboard officers and crew members throughout this suspension period and they are looking forward to welcoming back onboard all their passengers just as soon as this pandemic is over, the company said, in a press release.

All affected adult fare paying passengers are being offered an attractive future cruise credit of 125% of the amount paid for the cruising holiday valid until March 31 2021.

For families booked on one of the affected summer holiday three multi-generation sailings a 50% discount will be applied to the 2021 or 2022 teenage and children fares (under 16 years) for booking transfers and to help facilitate affected passengers wishing to transfer their bookings, the 2021 Buy One Get One Free early booking offer has been extended to July 31.

CEO Christian Verhounig said: “Due to the continued global pandemic, we are still unable to perform our scheduled itineraries and to deliver the travel experience normally enjoyed by our valued passengers. We have therefore taken the decision to temporarily further suspend all cruises until 25th August 2020, when we very much hope to be able to resume service. We are extremely proud to see that 70% of our passengers affected by the cancellation of their cruise have either re-booked and transferred onto a future 2021 cruises or require more time with the peace of mind of a refund credit note. Many passengers are also waiting until the release of our 2022 cruise program later this year. This is a great sign and we know that passengers are looking forward to travelling with us in the near future.”