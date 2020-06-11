CMV Highlights 'In Search of Vikings' Sailings

Cruise & Maritime Voyages announced that it is offering the chance to get up "close and personal with Vikings" on a South Norway and Viking Experience cruise in 2021.

Guests can sail onboard the company's new ship, Amy Johnson, as well as either the Marco Polo or Columbus.

A seven-night cruise calling in three Scandinavian nations; Norway, Sweden and Denmark onboard Amy Johnson is available from £569pp.

The new Amy Johnson will sail from London Tilbury on June 13 2021 on a seven night sailing, calling in Kristiansand and Oslo in Norway. Then the ship sails to Gothenburg in Sweden followed by Skagen in Denmark.

Viking experience optional excursions include; The Viking Planet, a ground-breaking virtual technology interactive entertainment centre in Oslo and the Viking Ship Museum, home to three preserved Viking ships – Oseberg, Tune and Gokstad, ranked among the world’s best-preserved vessels from the era.

The Amy Johnson sails from London Tilbury on a similar six-night South Norway & Viking experience on August 29 2021. Sailing from London Tilbury she will call at Kristiansand, view Fredrikstad, cruise Oslofjord, Oslo and Skagen, returning to London Tilbury. Fares are available from £484pp. The Columbus sails on a seven-night South Norway & Viking experience from London Tilbury on May 22 2021 calling at Rotterdam, Kristiansand, Oslo, Skagen and returns to London Tilbury. Fares are available from £569pp.

The Marco Polo sails on a longer nine-night South Norway & Viking experience from Harwich October 9 2021 (or Portsmouth October 8), calling at Kristiansand, Oslo, Gothenburg and Aalborg (Denmark), calling at Portsmouth on the return voyage to Harwich.