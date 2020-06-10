Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Quantum to Join Ovation in Australia for Royal Caribbean

Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is boosting its Australian presence in 2021-2022 according to local reports.

The Quantum of the Seas will move from Singapore to the Down Under market, joining the Ovation and giving the brand two Quantum-class ships in the market sailing from Sydney. 

Those two ships are expected to be joined by the Radiance, sailing from Brisbane.

Originally debuting in North America and then moving to the Chinese market, the Quantum was based year-round in China before Royal Caribbean split her season between China and Singapore. Now, the ship will sail in Alaska for the 2021 summer and then move to Australia, moving tonnage out of the Chinese and Asian markets.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Coca Cola

Expedition Cruise Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report