Quantum to Join Ovation in Australia for Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International is boosting its Australian presence in 2021-2022 according to local reports.

The Quantum of the Seas will move from Singapore to the Down Under market, joining the Ovation and giving the brand two Quantum-class ships in the market sailing from Sydney.

Those two ships are expected to be joined by the Radiance, sailing from Brisbane.

Originally debuting in North America and then moving to the Chinese market, the Quantum was based year-round in China before Royal Caribbean split her season between China and Singapore. Now, the ship will sail in Alaska for the 2021 summer and then move to Australia, moving tonnage out of the Chinese and Asian markets.