Celestyal Cruises Forms Strategic Alliance with The Hellenic Initiative

Celestyal Cruises has announced a strategic partnership with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), a global non-profit organization, comprised of the Greek diaspora, that invests in the future of Greece through the direct philanthropy and revitalization of the country.

The organization is involved in crisis relief, entrepreneurship and economic development.

Through this alliance, Celestyal has been named one of THI’s Corporate Ambassadors and the exclusive cruise partner of the organization, according to a press release.

"The Hellenic Initiative is pleased to welcome Celestyal Cruises into our Corporate Ambassador's program as our exclusive cruise partner. As an organization committed to the betterment of Greece and Cyprus we are honored to be partnering with a company that is both growing and providing employment while at the same time acting as a good corporate citizen. Celestyal Cruises is a model for supporting local communities in sustainable and ethical ways. We encourage our members to discover the Greek Islands and the East Mediterranean with Celestyal," said Peter J. Poulos, executive director.

As a part of the partnership, Celestyal Cruises will be donating five percent of the cost of all 2021-2022 cruises booked by THI membership in support of the organization’s philanthropic initiatives.

“As a Greece based company, Celestyal Cruises is deeply committed to supporting the communities where we live and work. We see launching this partnership with The Hellenic Initiative during the global pandemic as pivotal towards helping to jump start Greece’s economy, which has been so deeply impacted by the loss of tourism, an industry that is vital to the economic vitality of the country and the livelihoods of so many of its residents. There is no better organization than The Hellenic Initiative to propel the Greek diaspora towards a common goal of helping Greece in a time of need and we’re thrilled to be working towards this common goal as their exclusive cruise partner,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer.