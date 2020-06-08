With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down the cruise ship newbuilding process, 2020's new class of cruise ships have seen some deliveries, multiple delays, and some changes to launch dates on the cruise ship orderbook.

The Big News:

Silver Origin

The Silver Origin, Silversea's first destination-specific ship, was delivered from De Hoop last week, and is scheduled to start service in the Galapagos this summer.

Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line had already pushed back the scheduled delivery of the Mardi Gras, which is still poised to enter service later this year from Port Canaveral. At press time, Carnival was scheduled to take delivery of the ship in late October and its first revenue sailing will depart from Port Canaveral on Nov. 14, 2020.

Regent Splendor

The Seven Seas Splendor was delivered at the end of January to Regent from the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard.

Like her sister ship Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente (Genova) shipyard in 2016, the Seven Seas Splendor is 55,000 gross tons, 224 meters long and is able to accommodate 750 passengers onboard in 375 spacious suites all including private balconies. Another sister ship follows in 2023.

Silver Moon

In May, Silversea executives said an exact date for the Silver Moon (sister the Muse, pictured above) was yet to be determined, and the ship's inaugural cruise for August had been cancelled. The company is hoping to start sailing the new 596-guest ship in October.

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity executives took delivery of the new Celebrity Apex in a virtual ceremony, with the company having put a pause to operations through July. The new ship was originally scheduled to operate in Europe this summer.

Saga Spirit of Adventure

Saga's new Spirit of Adventure has been delayed as the Meyer Werft-built ship won't be delivered in August. The cruise line did not elaborate on an updated delivery timeline.

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages took delivery of the Scarlet Lady earlier this year and even ran pre-inaugural sailings and previews in the UK. Launches in New York and Miami were subsequently postponed and the ship is now set to debut into revenue service in October.

Crystal Endeavor

Due to work stoppages caused by COVID-19 pandemic at MV Werften, the Crystal Endeavor now won’t enter revenue service until 2021.

The new 200-guest Endeavor was originally poised to enter server this summer in Japan, coinciding with the Olympics. The ship also marks Crystal's debut into the expedition market with a six-star vessel. The ship is now set to start sailing in early 2021.

P&O Iona

The P&O Iona was originally scheduled for an April delivery from Meyer Werft to P&O Cruises UK. That date appears to be inching closer to reality as the ship recently drydocked at Damen in Rotterdam for her final inspection prior to handover.

And More

