Portugal Receives 'Safe Travels' Seal

Viking Star in Lisbon

Portugal is the first European country to receive the 'Safe Travels' seal from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), according to a press release.

This seal aims to recognize destinations that comply with health and hygiene protocols in line with the Safe Travel Protocols issued by the WTTC, helping, above all, to instill confidence in consumers, so that they feel they can travel safely as soon as restrictions are applied. raised.

“Portugal was a pioneer in launching the Clean & Safe seal. This WTTC seal comes to reward the effort that has been made by everyone. The best destination in the world is also seen as the safest in the world," said Secretary of State for Tourism Rita Marques, 

The WTTC also published guidelines for other sectors, including catering, street shopping, aviation, airports, congress, meeting and event centers.

