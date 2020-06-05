SeaDream Doubles Norway Capacity Due to Demand

After announcing nine new Norwegian voyages to sail in June 2020, SeaDream has doubled capacity in Norway to meet what the company called overwhelmingly high demand.

SeaDream said it was planning on sailing to Norway with only one ship, SeaDream I, but now, after seeing the response in Norway, the company has decided to add sailings on SeaDream II to meet demand.

There are now 21 scheduled voyages for SeaDream in Norway.

SeaDream I is scheduled to sail past the Arctic Circle to the coveted Lofoten Islands in 12-day voyages embarking and disembarking in Oslo and Tromsø. SeaDream II will sail 7-day voyages embarking and disembarking in Oslo and Bergen. Both voyages will include stops in Ålesund, Flåm, and Olden. On June 27, both ships will sail together from Oslo to Skagen, Denmark.

“It has been a very exciting time for our company after pausing sailings in March. We are very happy to see this high demand for our new Norwegian voyages. Our phones have been ringing off the hook from 8am to midnight with booking requests since the Norwegian voyages were announced.” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “We want to thank our guests for their loyalty and support. We know that many people have been hungry for travel and our small yachts are exactly what they are looking for when planning an unforgettable escape."

SeaDream said its small ships offer a 1:1 crew to guest ratio with advanced medical facilities on each ship.

"SeaDream has generated excitement not just in Norway, but globally after announcing its new Norwegian voyages. Due to current restrictions, non-Norwegian guests may be required to self-quarantine before boarding," the company said. "SeaDream continues to closely monitor travel restrictions and looks forward to serving guests worldwide as countries begin to open to travel again. Thanks to its small size, SeaDream has the agility to craft bespoke itineraries to cater to travel demand as the situation develops."