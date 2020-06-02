Crystal Endeavor Delayed to 2021

Citing work stoppages due to the COVID-19 pandemic at MV Werften, the Crystal Endeavor now won’t enter revenue service until 2021.

The new 200-guest Endeavor was originally poised to enter server this summer in Japan, coinciding with the Olympics. The ship also marks Crystal's debut into the expedition market with a six-star vessel.

“Additionally, cruise ports around the world remain temporarily closed including Australia and New Zealand. Because of these factors, Crystal has made the decision to further postpone the introduction of Crystal Endeavor and cancel the remainder of the ship’s 2020 itineraries,” the company said, in a statement.

Guests booked on the ship’s November and December sailings will receive a credit equal to 125 percent of their cruise fare, or deposit paid, for any Crystal experience through 2023.

Crystal encouraged guests to rebook their future ideal cruise, pointing out 2022 deployment is available and 2023 deployment will be announced as soon as early July.