Marine Hotel Association Announces New 2021 Dates for Conference and Trade Show

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced new dates for its Conference and Trade show, taking place March 14-16, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency, Orlando.

The not-for-profit group was forced to postpone its 2020 show, originally scheduled for March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Making the appropriate decisions this year has been challenging, but we feel encouraged and enthused to be moving forward with renewed purpose," said Bruce Tschampel, President, MHA Board of Directors and Vice President, Hotel Operations, Lindblad Expeditions. "Our industry is resilient and we at the MHA are determined to do our part in support of its continued strength and success. As we move on into this year, it is evident that we must continue to parallel the cruise industry’s response and actions with regard to COVID19, and remain involved as we navigate through this recovery phase.

Online registration is scheduled to open in mid-July and all exhibitors holding confirmed space will have the option of moving over their current booth space and location to the new spring dates.

"MHA is more than an association - we are a community, and now is the perfect opportunity to be part of a supportive and combined effort to help steer ourselves and our colleagues through this challenging period," added Tschampel.