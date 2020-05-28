Marella Cancels July Sailings

Marella Discovery

TUI UK and Ireland today confirmed that due to the on-going travel restrictions it is extending its cancellations of all beach holidays until June 30 and all Marella Cruises sailings through the end of July, according to a statement.

The company previously targeted a July start with three of five cruise ships in service.

All customers whose bookings are impacted by the above changes will receive a refund credit and if their booking was for a package they will also get an up to 20% incentive, or they can request a cash refund via an online form on the TUI website. 

 

