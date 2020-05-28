Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Harmony of the Seas Arrives in Barbados to Offload Crew

Harmony of the Seas

The Harmony of the Seas arrived in Barbados on Wednesday as Royal Caribbean Cruises is using charter flights from Bridgetown to get crew home. It's part of the company's massive plan to repatriate its crew globally. 

The ship arrived with some 4,000 crew aboard, according to local sources.

Charter flights are being arranged to Indonesia, the Philippines, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Romania.

The vessel is expected to stay in Barbados through early June, as the company accepted  Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s to use the country as a point for repatriating crew.

