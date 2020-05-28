Hawaii Cruise Capacity Was Set to Grow in 2020

With the report that Hawaii may not see cruise passengers until the second half of 2021, it is a market that was poised to grow by nearly 8 percent in 2020 prior to COVID-19, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.
Norwegian Cruise Line is the dominant player, holding more than 40 percent of the market with the year-round Pride of America, plus occasional visits from the Norwegian Jewel.
Princess is also a key cruise line serving Hawaii, both on long voyages from the West Coast of the United States and repositioning voyages between Asia and North America.
Estimated 2020 Hawaii Capacity
|Ships
|Capacity
|Market
|Norwegian
|2
|118,800
|41.1%
|Princess
|9
|84,830
|29.4%
|Royal Caribbean
|3
|24,400
|8.4%
|Holland America
|6
|19,852
|6.9%
|Carnival
|2
|19,020
|6.6%
|Celebrity
|2
|17,100
|5.9%
|UnCruise
|1
|1,404
|0.5%
|Crystal
|1
|848
|0.3%
|Azamara
|1
|718
|0.2%
|Oceania
|1
|684
|0.2%
|Regent
|1
|490
|0.2%
|Hapag-Lloyd
|1
|408
|0.1%
|Ponant
|1
|260
|0.1%
|Total
|31
|288,814
|100%
|Change
|+29.2%
|+7.6%