Hawaii Cruise Capacity Was Set to Grow in 2020

Princess Ship in Hawaii

With the report that Hawaii may not see cruise passengers until the second half of 2021, it is a market that was poised to grow by nearly 8 percent in 2020 prior to COVID-19, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the dominant player, holding more than 40 percent of the market with the year-round Pride of America, plus occasional visits from the Norwegian Jewel.

Princess is also a key cruise line serving Hawaii, both on long voyages from the West Coast of the United States and repositioning voyages between Asia and North America.

Estimated 2020 Hawaii Capacity 

  Ships Capacity Market
Norwegian 2 118,800 41.1%
Princess 9 84,830 29.4%
Royal Caribbean 3 24,400 8.4%
Holland America 6 19,852 6.9%
Carnival 2 19,020 6.6%
Celebrity 2 17,100 5.9%
UnCruise 1 1,404 0.5%
Crystal 1 848 0.3%
Azamara 1 718 0.2%
Oceania 1 684 0.2%
Regent 1 490 0.2%
Hapag-Lloyd 1 408 0.1%
Ponant 1 260 0.1%
Total 31 288,814 100%
Change +29.2% +7.6%  
