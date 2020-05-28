Hawaii Cruise Capacity Was Set to Grow in 2020

With the report that Hawaii may not see cruise passengers until the second half of 2021, it is a market that was poised to grow by nearly 8 percent in 2020 prior to COVID-19, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the dominant player, holding more than 40 percent of the market with the year-round Pride of America, plus occasional visits from the Norwegian Jewel.

Princess is also a key cruise line serving Hawaii, both on long voyages from the West Coast of the United States and repositioning voyages between Asia and North America.

Estimated 2020 Hawaii Capacity