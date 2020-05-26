Bahamas Paradise Back to Cruising in July; 60 Percent Capacity

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced that sailings will resume onboard the Grand Celebration July 25 and onboard the Grand Classica October 3.

The cruise company plans to resume its two-night product at 60 percent capacity, according to a statement, with a host of sweeping onboard changes for health and safety.

The cruise line's Cruise & Stay Program, which lets guests extend their stay in the Bahamas for up to four nights at one of the company’s resort partners, will also be available for bookings beginning October 3.

“As things begin to return to normal after months of quarantine, we can all use a quick getaway. When we return, our onboard experience may look a little different to our guests,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “The wellness of our passengers and crew members remains our top priority, and as such, passengers can expect enhanced sanitization procedures from embarkation to disembarkation so that they can enjoy a relaxing, safe, stress-free getaway. We look forward to welcoming everyone onboard soon!”

The cruise line said it will close two passenger decks to reduce capacity by 40 percent.

These protocols will encourage social distancing and provide one of the highest guests to space ratios in the industry, according to the cruise company.

New Procedures:

Embarkation and disembarkation:

All guests required to practice social distancing from valet parking to terminal check-in

All terminal staff members will be monitored and required to wear masks and remain behind safety plexiglass for minimal contact

Passenger luggage will be disinfected prior to onboard delivery

Mandatory touch-free temperature checks and pre-boarding health declarations for all guests

Extensive sanitization and disinfection processes at entry of port terminal, ships, and passenger walkway areas

Online check-in for guests, who will receive designated arrival times at cruise terminal to streamline embarkation and minimize crowds in port

Guest accommodations:

Sanitization of all cabins with hospital-grade disinfectants

Fogging of vacant cabins and twice-daily wipe down of hallways

Disinfection of guest bathrooms with heavy-duty alkaline cleaner

Timely housekeeping cabin turnover with sheets and linens cleaned and disinfected at sterilizing temperatures

Common areas:

All onboard public areas will undergo a two-tier sanitization process, which includes cleansing and fogging using hospital-grade disinfectant. Frequency includes elevators every two hours and public areas and facilities up to ten times per day

Frequently touched areas, including handrails, table-tops, and door handles will be sterilized every hour

All floors will be disinfected with a heavy-duty neutral PH floor cleaning solution

All onboard areas will include fully stocked self-service hand sanitizer stations

Food hygiene:

All restaurants and bar areas will be cleaned and sanitized three times a day

Self-service buffet stations have been suspended; all food and beverage will be served by crew members wearing face masks, hats, aprons, and gloves

Tables and seating areas will keep guests six feet apart to facilitate social distancing

Stringent procurement guidelines will be enforced, and products from certain regions will be prohibited

Entertainment and recreation:

Theatres will be thoroughly sanitized before and after each show

Kids’ Club facilities will be cleaned twice per day

Spa and gym areas will be sanitized before and after each use, including common areas within these facilities twice daily

Tour buses for excursions will be reduced to 50 percent capacity, sanitized frequently, and tour operators will be trained using guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO)

Casino players per table will be restricted to ensure social distancing and slot machines will be positioned to separate players

Practices and standards for crew members:

Twice daily temperature checks

All frontline crew are required to wear face masks, and all food service crew serving guests in the buffet are required to wear disposable hats, aprons, masks, and gloves

Housekeeping and food and beverage crew are required to wear both disposable gloves and masks. The disposal of all gloves and masks will align with the CDC’s guidelines

All crew will be required to use antibacterial hand soap for at least 20 seconds to sanitize hands

All crew members are required to practice social distancing, and each crew member will be allocated their own cabin onboard the ships

Medical center:

Isolated wards available in the medical center for ill guests or those who are concerned that they have been exposed to COVID-19

Contaminated items and medical waste will be properly sealed and disposed of according to the CDC’s guidelines

Used face masks and protective equipment will be disposed of at designated central collection points

Medical equipment and waste bins will be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and washed twice daily with hospital-grade disinfectants

Fresh air ventilation system: