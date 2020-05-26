Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Storylines Picks Up Project Manager, Names Newbuild

Storylines New Ship Concept

Storylines, which is poised to build a new residence cruise ship, has announced Dr. Paul Read as newbuild project manager.

Read is CEO of Gelen Marine Ltd and has over 25 years of experience in ship building and conversions, according to a press release.

He is a chartered Naval Architect and Marine Engineer with comprehensive experience in project management, engineering design and ship construction. Read will project manage and oversee the engineering, design and construction of the Storylines newbuilds.

The company said Read has been aboard for over three months, working closely with the designers, classification, shipyards and engineers to assist in the timely delivery of the company's first ship, now named the Narrative.

"I’m excited to be heading up this unique project with all the challenges it brings at this current time, and looking forward to seeing this fantastic ship take shape." Read said.

