Allure of the Seas Arrives in Cadiz for Drydock

The Allure of the Seas has arrived at Navantia in Cadiz, Spain, for an amended drydock.

The ship's major 2020 drydock was postponed by Royal Caribbean International due to COVID-19, but the company, with its pause in service, has taken the opportunity to perform necessary work and the required class inspections.

A local report said 301 crew were onboard who will not get off the ship.

Some sixty Royal Caribbean technicians, assumed to be subcontractors, were reported to be joining the drydock, and will be transferred to the ship following medical tests.

Royal Caribbean has not released details on the scope of the drydock.