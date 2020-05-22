Carnival Corp. Details More Job Cuts in Doral Headquarters

Carnival Corporation has detailed more cuts to its teams at its Doral, Florida, headquarters in a filing with the state of Florida.

The news follows over 500 cuts detailed in a filing earlier this week.

In Doral, the company said as part of its Carnival Cruise Line division, 181 individuals will be laid off and 379 will be furloughed.

Among The Lay Off Position Titles (181 In Total)

5 Administrative Assistants

5 Executive Administrative Assistants

10 Senior Analysts

Over 20 Manager Titles

19 Director Titles

14 Vice President titles

Senior Vice President, Nautical and Port Operations

On a corporate level, the company said it will layoff 96 workers and furlough 56 starting on June 1, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the titles are nine senior analysts, various administrators, three senior directors, eight directors, three senior managers, 14 managers, the senior vice president of retail, and six vice president positions.