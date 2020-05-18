Royal Caribbean Quickly Schedules Q1 Earnings Call for Wednesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to provide a business update and discuss first quarter earnings.

The call will be available online at the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com.

To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628.

There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.