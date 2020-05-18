Norwegian Extends Peace of Mind Policy

Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its Peace of Mind policy.

"Providing our guests and travel partners with more reassurance, now for any voyage through Nov. 30, 2020, guests are free to cancel anytime up to 48 hours in advance of embarkation. Anyone choosing to cancel via our Peace of Mind policy will receive a full refund in the form of an Future Cruise Credit (FCC) to be used for sailings that embark through Dec. 31, 2022. This policy applies to individual and group bookings only," the company said.

The company is also offering a 20% discount through May 31, 2020, on all sailings from October 2020 through December 2022 when a guest uses their FCC.

Norwegian has also extended a 5% bonus commission for travel partners through May 31, 2020

Norwegian said it is "adding more value" with cruises starting from $199 where guests can receive five free offers including free open bar, specialty dining, excursions, WiFi and children sail free on any category stateroom.

Through May 20, 2020, the company is offering free airfare for cruises in Alaska, Europe and Hawaii.

Also upcoming is a new Memorial Day Sale for new bookings made from May 21-31, where in addition to the five free offers mentioned above, guests who sail on voyages from January 2021 and beyond and book a balcony category stateroom and higher, receive an added up to $200 onboard credit, which is a total value of up to more than $3,000.