Regent Rolls Out New Booking Incentives

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched Return with Regent.

Along with 50% Reduced Deposits, for extra flexibility, plus a $1,000 Shipboard Credit, the offer includes the security of Regent Reassurance which allows guests to cancel their cruise for any reason up to 15 days before departure date and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit, according to a statement.

Valid for new bookings made by July 31, 2020, Return with Regent is applicable to all sailings through 2022, expanding the line’s “cancel for any reason” policy to cover all possible destinations and voyages.

In conjunction with this booking promotion, Travel Advisors will earn a $100 Gift Card for every new deposited booking made by July 31, 2020. The gift card will be paid within sixty days of the end of the promotion, not after sailing, the company said.

Additionally, Travel Advisors and a companion have the chance to sail with the luxury cruise line in a Sell and Sail incentive. Travel Advisors who make two new bookings on 2020 voyages will earn a free 2020 cruise, while Travel Advisors who make three new bookings on 2021 or 2022 voyages will earn a free 2021 or 2022 cruise.

“We have been astounded by the tenacity and resolve shown by the thousands of talented Travel Advisors over these difficult months and we are proud to work alongside them,” said Randall Soy, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “As we see the green shoots of recovery and consumer confidence in cruise begin to grow we want to give our valued Travel Advisors the tools to capture every possible booking, as well as reward them for their fortitude and loyalty.”