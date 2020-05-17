Quark's New Ultramarine Launched at Brodosplit

Quark's new Ultramarine expedition ship hit the water for the first time in Croatia at Brodosplit.

The 200-guest ship was launched into the water flawlessly from its slipway on Saturday.

With the keel laying last summer, Brodosplit completed the superstructure and key fit out items in just under a year.

The Ultramarine will feature 102 suites across nine categories, and features the largest entry-level suites of its class, the company said, generous balconies in over 60 percent of the suites, and six solo suites with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Guests can also look forward to two dining areas, four bars, a panorama lounge, lecture theater, library, polar boutique, spa and fitness center, sauna and more. The zodiac hanger will have four embarkation points for quick unloading and loading of guests for expeditions.