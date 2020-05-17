Disney Magic Makes Technical Call in the Azores

The 1998-built Disney Magic is on her way to Europe to repatriate crew and has made a technical call in Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

No crew were able to leave the ship during the call, with the vessel bunkering and taking on various provisions.

Disney Cruise Line has suspended all-new departures through Monday, July 27, 2020.

Guests currently booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date, or a full refund. These Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Photos: Antonio Simas