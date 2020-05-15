Lindblad Forced to Make Job Furloughs, Trim Salaries

Lindblad Expeditions announced on Friday it was forced to make a number of furlough arrangements and salary cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it had chosen to implement certain additional cost saving measures to help support its financial position during this extended time of uncertainty.

As a part of these cost saving measures, on May 15, 2020, approximately 130 employees of the company were furloughed and 55 employees received a reduction in workload of at least 50 percent.

'Furloughed employees will continue to be provided with health care benefits through at least September 30, 2020, with the company paying 100% of the premiums applicable to such employees," the company said, in a statement.

"Because these furloughs and workload reductions are related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, we anticipate furloughed and reduced workload employees to be eligible for unemployment compensation, subject to applicable federal and state laws. Additionally, all remaining employees received a salary reduction of 15-20%. Chief Executive Officer Sven Lindblad will forego 100% of his salary during the COVID-19 crisis."