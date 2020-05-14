Silversea: Extended Commission Protection for Agents

Silversea will now pay commissions on cancelled voyages for all guests who have paid in full, regardless of whether they choose cash refunds or a future cruise credit. This is retroactive to the company's first cancellations in March, 2020, according to a press releasse.

View a video message to agents from Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli here.

"Our travel partners are vital to our success, especially during the current pandemic. Over the past few weeks, we’ve asked our global team to reach out to agents directly to answer questions, listen to their feedback and discuss new ideas. Based on their input, we’d like to inform you of some important policy updates to help support agents at this challenging time," the company said.

To provide travelers with peace of mind when planning their cruise, Silversea is extending the previously announced Cruise with Confidence cancellation program to all voyages currently scheduled to depart before December 31, 2020. Under the policy, guests may cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue. When guests opt for Future Cruise Credit and have paid in full, the travel agent's commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation on which the correlating Future Cruise Credit is applied.

Silversea has also reduced its deposit requirement to $1,000 per suite for any new booking made before June 30, 2020. Guests who redeem this offer will also receive $1,000 Onboard Spending Credit per suite. The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of Future Cruise Credit can also use their credit to take advantage of the offer. Another option that's available is Silversea’s Early Booking Bonus. If guests book a voyage from September 1, 2020, and beyond -- and pay in full by June, 30, 2020 -- they'll receive an additional 10% savings.