American Extends Cruise with Comfort Plan and Protects Commissions

American Cruise Lines announced today that it has extended its Cruise with Comfort program and will continue to protect 100 percent of travel advisor commissions on all Cruise with Comfort bookings.

The program will now include all cruises departing through October 31, 2020 and may be applied to both new and existing bookings.

Cruise with Comfort allows guests to cancel for any reason up to 24 hours before the start of their cruise and receive Cruise Vouchers for 100 percent of the amount paid; it also protects all commissions based on the original sailing date.

If a guest cancels their cruise, even just one day before traveling, the travel advisor is compensated fully for their work.

“Our travel advisor partners have appreciated our commission policy in particular, because it compensates them sooner than later for their efforts,” said Susan Shultz, Vice President of Trade Relations for American. “Plus, Cruise with Comfort has helped advisors sell, because it allows guests the ability to cancel their cruise up to 24-hours before the cruise begins and still retain the full value of their cruise.”