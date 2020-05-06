Marella Announces Itinerary Update for 2020, 2021

Marella Cruises has announced changes to its itinerary program across the next three seasons.

Summer 2020

Should it be safe to set sail, Marella Cruises will commence its summer 2020 program in July 2020, with three of its five ships sailing.

The Marella Explorer will set sail from Corfu, the Marella Explorer 2 from the UK and the Marella Discovery from Palma all as originally planned.

The Marella Discovery 2 will start sailings in winter 2020 and will no longer operate from Naples for the summer 2020 season. The Marella Dream will no longer sail from Palma this season as she will resume sailing in summer 2021.

The Marella Celebration will be retired from the fleet, as previously announced.

Winter 2020

The Marella Discovery 2 will homeport in Cyprus, setting sail from March 24, 2021 and replacing the itineraries that Marella Celebration was due to sail. This itinerary change means that the cruise line will no longer offer its Asia and the Middle East sailings. Customers that were due to sail from Cyprus on the Marella Celebration during March and April will be automatically upgraded to Marella Discovery 2 at no additional cost.

The Marella Discovery will no longer sail her December and January sailings from Jamaica and will officially set sail on Feb. 3, 2021 with a repositioning cruise from Malaga to Jamaica before continuing her Caribbean program from Jamaica as planned on Feb. 16, 2021.

There will be no changes to the Marella Explorer 2 and Marella Explorer. The Marella Explorer 2 will still homeport in Barbados and Marella Explorer will still homeport in the Canaries, offering customers their cruises as planned.

Summer 2021

The Marella Explorer 2 will no longer homeport in Naples for summer 2021 as the cruise line will no longer operate sailings from Naples; this means Marella Explorer 2 will replace Marella Celebration’s itineraries from Dubrovnik. Customers that were due to sail on Celebration from Dubrovnik will be automatically upgraded at no additional cost.

The Marella Explorer, Marella Dream, Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 will all sail their itineraries as planned. Including the cruise lines new USA itineraries on the Marella Discovery.