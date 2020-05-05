Starboard Cruise Services Eliminates Over 200 Jobs

Starboard Cruise Services has eliminated over 200 jobs, with both layoffs and furloughs, according to a filing in Florida.

The company specializes in shopping and retail experiences aboard cruise ships.

The company cited sudden and unexpected circumstances relating to COVID-19 and its impact on the cruise industry.

Job cuts include 119 positions at the company's Miami office, where it intends to maintain a skeleton workforce.

In addition, the company eliminated over 90 jobs at its distribution center.