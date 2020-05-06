Norwegian Expects Delays in Newbuild Delivery

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said it expects delays in newbuild deliveries due to the effects of COVID-19 on shipyards.

"We have nine newbuilds on order, scheduled to be delivered through 2027. We expect that the effects of COVID-19 on the shipyards where our ships are under construction (or will be constructed) will result in delays in ship deliveries, which may be prolonged," the company said, in a Tuesday morning SEC filing.

Among the orderbook for the company, Norwegian Cruise Line is poised to get six Leonardo-class newbuilds with capacity for 3,300 guests each.

Regent just took delivery of the ultra-luxury Seven Seas Splendor, with another 750-guest luxury ship following in 2023.

Oceania, the line's upper premium brand, has two new ships on order with delivery dates in 2022 and 2025.

The company's new ship orderbook, spanning nine ships, is approximately 23,000 new berths and a value of $7.0 billion, with all ships being built at Fincantieri.

NCLH Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2022 Oceania Unnamed $660 67,000 1,200 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2022 Regent Unnamed $545 54,000 750 Fincantieri World Q4 2023 Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2023 Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2024 Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2025 Oceania Unnamed $660 67,000 1,200 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2025 Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2026 Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2027

1. In Millions