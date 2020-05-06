Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Nanaimo Creates New Tours for Cruise Passengers

Coral Princess in Nanaimo

The Port of Nanaimo has announced a new initiative to engage the community and work with tour operators to create new local experiences for cruise passengers, according to the spring 2020 edition of the port’s newsletter.

Jason Michell, vice president of business development, said that the port has been coordinating opportunities between private sector experiences and vetted local tour operators, as well as continuing its engagement with Tourism Nanaimo. He emphasized the importance of onshore passenger experiences when cruise lines design their itineraries.

“We need to prove that we are seeking to host travelers and meet their desire to immerse themselves in other cultures, local lifestyles, traditions and history.”

By facilitating and supporting partnerships, bringing tour operators together with members of the local indigenous tourism community, scientists, artists and other experts, the port authority said it aims to stimulate the regional inventory of unique, authentic, high-value experiences.

Over the last six months, 12 new experiences have been created based on the unique assets of the region under the keywords Sip and Savour, Eco-Immersion, Cultural Exploration and Adventure & Adrenalin.  They will be available to cruise lines through local tour operators, but delivered by local, experience-specific story tellers, experts and guides.

Naval Rocha
