MedCruise Launches New Website

The MedCruise has launched a new fully responsive website, offering closer insight into the Mediterranean cruise destinations, better communication of news and a more useful events’ calendar and a private area jut for members, the associated said.

Each MedCruise member has its fully updated profile with relevant data such as: contact data, history, destination information, must see tourist attractions, photo gallery, port Statistics, port facts, company information, new projects and even more.

Airam Diaz, President of MedCruise Association said: “I am very proud to present our new website, which highlights the importance of the marketing task in our Association, in line with the Working Plan approved by the members in Toulon during the 51st MedCruise General Assembly. I would like to thank all BoD members, specially, Maria Cano as Marketing Director and the Secretariat team for this big achievement."

Maria Cano, MedCruise Marketing Director, expressed: “This project means a new era for MedCruise in terms of Marketing and Promotion. With the priceless support of the Secretariat, which has contributed with new and fresh ideas, we have started developing a responsive and modernized website. Starting small, we ended up creating a more useful tool for our members which will put MedCruise in another category within the online community. Much of my Online Marketing Strategy is represented in this project, for the benefit of our members”.



