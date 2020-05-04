Carnival Adds Bonus Commission for Agents in Australia

Carnival Cruise Line Australia has announced its "Onboard with You" pledge to help travel agents navigate current times

This includes an additional 1% bonus commission on new retail bookings made through GoCCL.com.au through June 30, 2020.

"Now more than ever is the message of ‘Onboard with You’ so important, as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times. We want our travel partners to know how much we value and appreciate them and that they are not in this alone,” said Anton Loeb, Carnival’s Director of Sales for Australia/New Zealand. “Travel agents have always played a key role in Carnival’s success and we want to ensure that we are taking care of them and helping them to continue to grow and succeed now and in the future.”

The new Onboard with You pledge further builds upon the company’s commitment to protecting travel agents’ commission on all fully paid bookings cancelled due to the voluntary pause in operations. Carnival is also offering full commission on the value of the future cruise credits (FCC), providing agents the opportunity to earn commission on their original booking and compensating them for working to rebook their clients using their FCC.

Loeb added: “We understand how hard agents’ worked for the first booking and re-booking their clients using the FCC involves additional work. We want to recognise this effort and ensure that agents get commission on both bookings.”