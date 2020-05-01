Genting Providing Accommodations on SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius

Genting Cruise Lines announced it had completed stringent evaluation checks by the Singapore government for the SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius to extend support and provide temporary on board accommodations for foreign workers in Singapore who have recovered from COVID-19.

“On behalf of Genting Cruise Lines, we thank the Singapore government for their confidence in our ships to pioneer such an important initiative for the country and the region during these challenging times. Singapore has been our homeport for over 26 years and we are proud to extend our support with SuperStar Gemini, as well as SuperStar Aquarius that had recently arrived in Singapore,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines.

“We are pleased that our onboard facilities, as well as preventive and safety standards meet Singapore’s strict requirements for this initiative. From the onset of the pandemic, Genting Cruise Lines had implemented stringent precautionary measures, including the highest standards of preventive hygiene, sanitization and disinfection procedures to safeguard the well-being of all guests and crew. As such, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among guests or crew to date while on board or transmitted via any of Genting Cruise Lines’ cruise ships,” added Goh.

“In addition to these, Genting Cruise Lines’ ship design enables 100% external fresh air to be filtered and supplied to the cabins and onboard public areas – ensuring a constant and healthy flow of fresh air throughout the vessel with no recirculation of air within the ship,” he added.

“We have also taken a pro-active approach to carefully review our prevention and response plan with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind to provide enhanced and comprehensive measures across our fleet for future deployments, which we will adopt as the new safety norm and we hope for the industry too,” he continued.