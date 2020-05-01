Advertisement

Norwegian to Furlough 20% of Staff Through July

Norwegian Bliss

According to a Reuters report, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has said on it would furlough about 20 percent of its workforce through the end of July.

The adjustment should affect around 250 workers between the company's U.S. office in Miami and various international offices.

Earlier this week, the company said it anticipates estimated ongoing ship operating expenses and administrative operating costs combined to range from approximately $70 million to $110 million per month during the suspension of operations.

