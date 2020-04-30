American Cruise Lines Reports Rise in Bookings

American Cruise Lines announced today a strong increase in demand across its domestic portfolio of river and coastal cruises, according to a press release.

The company said the bookings were due to the increased awareness of U.S. cruise options along with guests’ desire to support all-American businesses.

Advance bookings for the 2021 season are robust, with next year’s passenger counts currently more than 25 percent ahead of the same time last year. American has also just released its 2022 and 2023 schedules and announced an aggressive building program that remains on schedule.

“American has truly lead the way in opening up the possibilities for adventure in the U.S. We have been building new small ship styles to suit every taste and we continue to expand our huge collection of curated itineraries, the options are endless with American. And the best part is you don’t have to travel abroad, or fly, to enjoy it all,” said Susan Shultz-Gelino, V.P. of Trade Relations for American.

“People want to travel, and they are beginning to plan experiences for later this year and in the year ahead. American’s modern fleet, unique itineraries, and low passenger counts, allow us to offer amazing domestic options, as folks begin to cruise again. The desire to travel and the American spirit for exploration is alive and well,” said David Luxeder, Director of Marketing for American.