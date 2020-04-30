CMV's Vasco da Gama Returns to London Tilbury

Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ ship Vasco da Gama arrives in London Tilbury today at the end of her return voyage to the UK with no passengers onboar, according to a statement.

The Vasco da Gama sailed from Phuket, Thailand on March 18 to Australia to repatriate passengers and has now returned to the UK.

CMV has recorded no COVID-19 cases among passengers or crew onboard Vasco da Gama or any other ship within the CMV fleet. This is the final CMV ship to return to her home port.

The Vasco da Gama repatriated her passengers, 798 Australian and 108 New Zealand Nationals, to Fremantle, Australia before sailing on a 6,098 nautical mile voyage back to the UK.

There are 552 crew members onboard, including 8 British Nationals. The voyage included a technical call for fuel Cape Town, South Africa on April 13 before sailing to the London Cruise Terminal at Tilbury when she is due to arrive on Friday.

Christian Verhounig, CEO at Cruise & Maritime Voyages said, “We are tremendously proud of our onboard and shoreside teams for their fantastic job with the repatriation voyages and the return of Vasco da Gama to the UK. On behalf of the directors, staff and especially our hard-working crew, CMV would like to thank all of our passengers for their support, patience and understanding at this time.”