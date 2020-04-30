Hurtigruten Provides Business Update

Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam provided an update on Hurtigruten's operations and business on a media briefing call.

Skjeldam said he believes a restart of expedition and coastal service will happen gradually.

"That means starting with domestic operations in Norwegian waters – both the scheduled service along the Norwegian coast, and Arctic expedition cruises (many of which takes place fully within Norwegian waters," he said. "We hope the gradual restart can happen already from June/July. We are optimistic. But we need to take one step at the time. We are in ongoing discussions with relevant authorities about how and when we can restart. Starting operations too soon is not an option."

