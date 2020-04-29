Marella to Retire Celebration

Marella Cruises is making capacity adjustments and will retire the 1984-built Celebration, according to a company statement.

The ship was was built in 1984 by the Chantiers de l'Atlantique for Holland America Line as the MS Noordam.

The ship sailed under the Holland America Line brand through 2005, when she was moved to Thomson Cruises, which eventually became Marella.

"The Marella Celebration is one of the longest standing and most loved ships in the Marella Cruises fleet. She’s sailed with the cruise line for 15 years, carrying almost half a million passengers. The ship was due to homeport in Dubrovnik in summer ’20 and summer ’21 and Cyprus and Dubai for the winter season," the company said, in a statement.

Marella, owned by TUI Group, did not elaborate on whether it would sell or scrap the vessel.