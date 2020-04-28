Helsinki Shipyard Cuts Steel on First Vodohod Expedition Ship

Helsinki Shipyard today cut steel for the first of two new expedition cruise vessels for Vodohod.

“These two vessels are the first newbuildings of the shipyard that was established in May 2019 and thus they are a very important head start for us. The project progresses according to plan in good cooperation with the customer." said Carl-Gustaf Rotkirch, CEO, Helsinki Shipyard.

The ships were ordered last summer and are being built to operate in Polar Regions, according to a statement

The steel blocks for the vessels are manufactured by the shipyard of Western Baltija Shipbuilding in Klaipeda, Lithuania. A total of 33 outfitted and painted blocks will arrive from Klaipeda.

A keel laying for the first ship is scheduled for this September. Delivery is scheduled for 2021.

Ship Details: