Disney Extends Suspension of Operations

Disney Cruise Line has cancelled all departures through June 18, 2020, Disney Magic sailings through July 2, 2020 and Vancouver sailings through the end of June 2020, according to a statement.

Disney Cruise Line has suspended:

All new departures of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy through Thursday, June 18, 2020.

All Disney Magic sailings through Thursday, July 2, 2020.

All departures on the Disney Wonder through June, given that neither the Port of Vancouver nor an alternate homeport is available.

Guests currently booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund. These Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions. Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email from us should call us at (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797.