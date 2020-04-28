How Much Money The Major Cruise Companies Are Burning Through

The major cruise companies are burning cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with ships out of service and not generating revenue.
Based on public filings and Cruise Industry News estimates, here is how much money each major cruise line could be going through on a monthly basis.
Carnival Corporation
Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $1,000,000,000
Royal Caribbean Cruises
Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $400,000,000
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $150,000,000
MSC Cruises
Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $180,000,000
Genting Cruise Lines
Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $42,000,000
Disney Cruise Line
Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $26,000,000