How Much Money The Major Cruise Companies Are Burning Through

P&O Aurora (Photo: Antonio Simas)

The major cruise companies are burning cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with ships out of service and not generating revenue.

Based on public filings and Cruise Industry News estimates, here is how much money each major cruise line could be going through on a monthly basis.

Carnival Corporation

Carnival Breeze

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $1,000,000,000

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Quantum of the Seas

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $400,000,000

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Bliss

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $150,000,000

MSC Cruises

MSC Seaside

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $180,000,000

Genting Cruise Lines

Genting Dream

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $42,000,000

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Magic in Valletta

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $26,000,000

