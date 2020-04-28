How Much Money The Major Cruise Companies Are Burning Through

The major cruise companies are burning cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with ships out of service and not generating revenue.

Based on public filings and Cruise Industry News estimates, here is how much money each major cruise line could be going through on a monthly basis.

Carnival Corporation

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $1,000,000,000

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $400,000,000

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $150,000,000

MSC Cruises

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $180,000,000

Genting Cruise Lines

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $42,000,000

Disney Cruise Line

Estimated Monthly Cash Burn: $26,000,000