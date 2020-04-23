Greater Victoria Harbour Authority Completes Extension to Pier B

The 58-meter extension to the Pier B mooring dolphin at the Victoria Cruise Terminal has received final review from the engineering team, signalling completion of one of the largest infrastructure projects ever undertaken by the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA), according to a press release.

Originally planned for completion in 2019, the project was delayed for one year due to the loss at sea of the custom fabricated steel in December 2018. Despite the one-year delay the construction period took six months and was on schedule and within budget.

Placed into the seabed were two, 3-meter diameter coated steel monopiles with a combined length of 291 meters, together weighing approximately 96 metric tons.

Two concrete platforms requiring approximately 150 cubic meters of concrete complete with reinforcement cap the project at the surface.

The dolphin extension will now allow for cruise vessels that are close to 350 meter long to safely moor in port.

The structures are designed for vessels of approximately 225,000 gross tons.