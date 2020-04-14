Holland America Cancels Sailings Through June; Alaska Season Cancelled For 5 Ships

Holland America Line announced that it has made the decision to extend its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all sailings scheduled to depart through June 30, 2020. This includes Alaska, Canada/New England and Europe cruises. The company cited continued port closures including Canada’s cruise ship suspension until July 1 and other travel restrictions resulting from global health concerns,

In Alaska, Holland America Line is also cancelling all Alaska sailings for summer 2020 on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition, all Land+Sea Journeys are cancelled. A Land+Sea Journey combines a Holland America Line Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon. The McKinley Chalet Resort, McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motorcoaches will not operate this summer.

The premium line is assessing the future impact of the order by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for cruises through mid-July. Additional deployment details will be shared in the near future, according to a statement.

“These are unprecedented times. Having to delay summer cruising and cancel our land tours for the entire season is the responsible thing to do, yet also very disappointing and a first in our more than 70 years of taking guests to Alaska,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “We know this decision impacts our loyal guests, travel advisor partners, staff members and local businesses who rely on summer tourism for their economies. We look forward to better days and returning to a full summer cruising season in 2021.”

Guests with impacted cruises have two options to choose from and must make their selection by June 1, 2020:

• Option #1: Defer a refund and receive a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of the base cruise fare paid plus an onboard credit of US$250 per person, which can be applied toward any future cruise(s) through Dec. 31, 2021. Guests who haven’t paid in full will receive a Future Cruise Credit for 125% of the amount paid to Holland America Line.

• Option #2: A 100% refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line will be reimbursed. This includes Holland America Line’s Flight Ease air, Cancellation Protection Plan, Holland America Line pre- or post-cruise hotel packages or transfers, prepaid shore excursions and amenities purchased through Holland America Line, and taxes, fees and port expenses.

Holland America said it will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the Future Cruise Credits when guests rebook.