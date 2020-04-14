Carnival Cruise Line, in an update, said it intends to start cruising again with some ships in North America toward the end of June, while other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later this year.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Carnival Breeze
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Amber Cove, St. Thomas, San Juan and Grand Turk
Carnival Conquest
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel
Carnival Dream
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel
Carnival Ecstasy
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cay
Carnival Elation
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk
Carnival Fantasy
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel
Carnival Fascination
Date: June 28, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Barbados
Carnival Freedom
Date: June 28, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán and Cozumel
Carnival Glory
Date: June 28, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau
Carnival Horizon
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao
Carnival Imagination
Date: June 28, 2020
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada
Carnival Inspiration
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada
Carnival Legend
Date: November 15, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 night
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize City and Cozumel
Carnival Liberty
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Half Moon Cay
Carnival Magic
Date: June 28, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove
Carnival Miracle
Date: October 4, 2020
Homeport: San Diego
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada
Carnival Panorama
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta
Carnival Paradise
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Grand Cayman
Carnival Pride
Date: June 28, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Freeport
Carnival Radiance
Date: November 8, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán and Costa Maya
Carnival Sensation
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman
Carnival Spirit
Date: July 7, 2020
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria
Carnival Splendor
Date: June 19, 2020
Homeport: Sydney, Australia
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: No ports of call
Carnival Sunrise
Date: October 31, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Princess Cays and Nassau
Carnival Sunshine
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays
Carnival Valor
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Progreso
Carnival Vista
Date: June 27, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel