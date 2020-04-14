Carnival Cruise Line, in an update, said it intends to start cruising again with some ships in North America toward the end of June, while other itineraries and ships are projected to start service again later this year.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Amber Cove, St. Thomas, San Juan and Grand Turk

Carnival Conquest

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

Carnival Dream

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Carnival Ecstasy

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Jacksonville

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cay

Carnival Elation

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk

Carnival Fantasy

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Mobile

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Carnival Fascination

Date: June 28, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Barbados

Carnival Freedom

Date: June 28, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán and Cozumel

Carnival Glory

Date: June 28, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Freeport and Nassau

Carnival Horizon

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao

Carnival Imagination

Date: June 28, 2020

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada

Carnival Inspiration

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada

Carnival Legend

Date: November 15, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 night

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Roatán, Belize City and Cozumel

Carnival Liberty

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Half Moon Cay

Carnival Magic

Date: June 28, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove

Carnival Miracle

Date: October 4, 2020

Homeport: San Diego

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Catalina Island and Ensenada

Carnival Panorama

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Long Beach

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Grand Cayman

Carnival Pride

Date: June 28, 2020

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Half Moon Cay and Freeport

Carnival Radiance

Date: November 8, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán and Costa Maya

Carnival Sensation

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman

Carnival Spirit

Date: July 7, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria

Carnival Splendor

Date: June 19, 2020

Homeport: Sydney, Australia

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: No ports of call

Carnival Sunrise

Date: October 31, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Grand Turk, Princess Cays and Nassau

Carnival Sunshine

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Charleston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Princess Cays

Carnival Valor

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel and Progreso

Carnival Vista

Date: June 27, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Montego Bay, Grand Cayman and Cozumel