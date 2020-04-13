Carnival Cancels All North American Cruises Through End of June

Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled all North American itineraries through June 26, with the aim to resume operations on June 27, the company has said.

In addition, it cancelled all Carnival Sunrise seasonal sailings from New York for summer and fall.

"This is disappointing but we are committed to being a strong partner with the government and taking steps to maintaining public confidence in our business," the company said, citing the global response to COVID-19 as the cause to another extension of the company's pause in operations.