Carnival Corporation Upcoming Newbuild Delivery Schedule

Carnival Corporation has a pipeline of 18 new ships on order for its various brands extending through spring 2025.
Carnival's orderbook includes vessels for Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival China, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Seabourn, Princess, Cunard, P&O UK and Holland America Line, totaling over 73,000 new berths and an investment over $14 billion.
New ships are said to command the highest ticket prices while garnering significant onboard spending. They are also typically 20 percent more efficient per passenger per day on a fuel basis.
Nine of Carnival's newbuilds will operate on LNG fuel, while three ships are set for the Chinese market and two Seabourn newbuilds will be in the expedition market.
View the full cruise ship orderbook.
Carnival Corporation Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost1
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|P&O Cruises
|Iona
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|Europe
|April 2020
|Princess
|Enchanted Princess
|$760
|141,000
|3,660
|Fincantieri
|Eur/Carib
|June 2020
|Carnival
|Mardi Gras
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer Turku
|Carib
|October 2020
|Costa Cruises
|Firenze
|$780
|135,500
|4,232
|Fincantieri
|China
|October 2020
|AIDA Cruises
|AIDAcosma
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|Europe
|Spring 2021
|Holland America
|Ryndam
|$520
|99,000
|2,660
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|May 2021
|Seabourn
|Venture
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|June 2021
|Princess
|Discovery Princess
|$760
|141,000
|3,660
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|October 2021
|Costa Cruises
|Toscana
|$950
|183,900
|5,224
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|TBA 2021
|Seabourn
|Unnamed
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|May 2022
|P&O Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer
|TBA
|TBA 2022
|Carnival
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,200
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|TBA 2022
|Cunard Line
|Unnamed
|$600
|113,000
|3,000
|Fincantieri
|World
|TBA 2022
|AIDA Cruises
|Unnamed
|$950
|183,900
|5,400
|Meyer
|TBA
|Spring 2023
|Princess
|Unnamed
|$1,000
|175,000
|4,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|Q4 2023
|Carnival China
|Unnamed
|$750
|135,000
|5,000
|CSSC
|China
|TBA 2023
|Carnival China
|Unnamed
|$750
|135,000
|5,000
|CSSC
|China
|TBA 2024
|Princess
|Unnamed
|$1,000
|175,000
|4,300
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|Spring 2025
: LNG Powered
: Expedition Vessel
: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel