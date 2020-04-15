Carnival Corporation Upcoming Newbuild Delivery Schedule

Carnival Corporation has a pipeline of 18 new ships on order for its various brands extending through spring 2025.

Carnival's orderbook includes vessels for Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival China, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Seabourn, Princess, Cunard, P&O UK and Holland America Line, totaling over 73,000 new berths and an investment over $14 billion.

New ships are said to command the highest ticket prices while garnering significant onboard spending. They are also typically 20 percent more efficient per passenger per day on a fuel basis.

Nine of Carnival's newbuilds will operate on LNG fuel, while three ships are set for the Chinese market and two Seabourn newbuilds will be in the expedition market.

Carnival Corporation Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery P&O Cruises Iona $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Europe April 2020 Princess Enchanted Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri Eur/Carib June 2020 Carnival Mardi Gras $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Turku Carib October 2020 Costa Cruises Firenze $780 135,500 4,232 Fincantieri China October 2020 AIDA Cruises AIDAcosma $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer Europe Spring 2021 Holland America Ryndam $520 99,000 2,660 Fincantieri TBA May 2021 Seabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World June 2021 Princess Discovery Princess $760 141,000 3,660 Fincantieri TBA October 2021 Costa Cruises Toscana $950 183,900 5,224 Meyer Turku TBA TBA 2021 Seabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World May 2022 P&O Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer TBA TBA 2022 Carnival Unnamed $950 183,900 5,200 Meyer Turku TBA TBA 2022 Cunard Line Unnamed $600 113,000 3,000 Fincantieri World TBA 2022 AIDA Cruises Unnamed $950 183,900 5,400 Meyer TBA Spring 2023 Princess Unnamed $1,000 175,000 4,300 Fincantieri TBA Q4 2023 Carnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China TBA 2023 Carnival China Unnamed $750 135,000 5,000 CSSC China TBA 2024 Princess Unnamed $1,000 175,000 4,300 Fincantieri TBA Spring 2025

: LNG Powered

: Expedition Vessel

: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel