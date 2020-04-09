Advertisement

Carnival Spirit and Splendor Called Into Action to Get Crew Home

Carnival Spirit

The Carnival Spirit and Splendor have been called into action to get crew members home.

The two Australia-based Carnival ships are planning to leave Australia shortly. 

The Carnival Spirit will take on additional Filipino crew from the Splendor and then sail to Manila. 

Carnival is also, according to a report from Crew Center, flying crew from other ships to Manila, who will then board the Spirit, which will also disembark crew in Cebu and Davao. 

The Carnival Splendor, meanwhile, will set her course for Bali and Jakarta. 

The company is said to also be waiting on clearance from Indian authorities to make a port call in India to disembark crew.

