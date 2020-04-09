Holland America Moves Passengers from Zaandam to Rotterdam

Holland America Line has announced that 29 people moved from Zaandam to Rotterdam at Port Everglades.

There are now 53 total guests and contract service staff on Rotterdam waiting for flights (29 guests and 24 contract service staff).

"We are working on finalizing flights and logistics for travel home," the company said.

Following the transfer, the Zaandam sailed from Port Everglades and will now undergo extensive sanitation measures and a 14-day self-quarantine plan in alignment with guidance by the U.S. CDC.

Holland America Line also is working on final details for all ships until operations resume.

"A select complement of our crew from navigation, engine and hotel departments will remain on board to maintain safe operations of the vessels during this lay-up period. We are working on arrangements to get the remaining crew members home as soon as possible. Crew members who cannot get home due to closed borders or lack of flights, will stay on the ships until we are able to get them home," the company stated,