Coral Princess Docks in Miami; Two Dead

The Coral Princess has arrived in Port Miami, according to a statement.

Disembarkation of guests is expected to take several days due to limited flight availability, Princess announced, also saying that guests requiring shoreside medical care will be prioritized to disembark first.

Disembarkation for guests who are fit to fly is anticipated to begin on Sunday, April 5. These guests will transfer direct from the ship to Miami International Airport for flights home.

Those with any respiratory symptoms, or who are still recovering from being ill previously, will remain onboard until medically cleared by the ship’s doctors, the company said.

There are 1,898 people onboard including 1,020 guests and 878 crew members.

A separate announcement made aboard said two guests had passed away, according to NBC Miami.

Coral Princess departed March 5 from San Antonio (Santiago) for a South America voyage which was scheduled to end in Buenos Aires on March 19. In response to the global spread of COVID-19, Princess Cruises announced a voluntary 60-day pause of operations on March 12, becoming one of the first companies in the leisure travel industry to take this proactive measure.