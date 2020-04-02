Coral Expeditions: 'We Will Bounce Back Stronger Than Ever'

Coral Expeditions has promised that when it resumes operations, it will bounce back stronger than ever, according to a letter from Mark Fifield, group general manager; Jeff Gillies, commercial director; Perry Wilkes, finance director; and Marcus Dudley, hospitality director.

"To see our fleet tied up idle in Cairns is a matter of some sadness and disbelief for us," they said. "We exist for a simple reason – to sail our vessels and take guests to far flung places. When our ships do not operate, many of our staff have no work. But thanks to our strong financial base, support from our Australian bank as well as the authorities, we will help as many of our staff as possible through these difficult times. Most of our salaried staff remain on the payroll. We will undertake a number of long-term projects while our ships remain idle. Remote working arrangements are in place."

Departures are cancelled across the company's expedition fleet to May 31, with guests receiving a 100 percent future credit good for 24 months.

"Once we have clarity on our sailing commencement date following government advice, we will re-publish our sailing calendar and you can choose a departure that suits you. Our reservations office will remain open as normal. We look forward to serving you onboard," the company said.

With the fleet recalled now in Cairns, the Coral Adventurer returned back to Darwin early from Sulawesi and all guests were seamlessly screened by the Australian Border force and made their onward journeys. The Coral Discoverer steamed to Sydney from Tasmania and disembarked guests there at the end of her seven-day Tasmanian expedition. The Coral Expeditions I was in Cairns and simply terminated her last Great Barrier Reef trip in port. No COVID-19 incidents were reported.