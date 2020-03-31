Diamond Princess Gets Deep Cleaning, Certified to Sail

The Diamond Princess has received what Princess Cruises said was a Level-3 deep cleaning thanks to Belfor Group, which cleaned and disinfected the entire ship in Japan following a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The Japanese Ministry of Health and CTEH monitored and approved the cleaning and process behind it, according to the cruise company.

Japanese authorities have now certified the ship, lifting its quarantine and confirming her fit to sail with no traces of COVID-19.

The ship is now at a shipyard by Yokohama Harbor for a refurbishment -- including replacing all mattresses, linens, toys, etc. -- and planned technical projects, the company said.

Slated to sail from Japan this summer, it is unknown when the ship will return to service.