Viking Suspends Operations, Oceans and Rivers, Through June 30

Viking has suspended river and ocean operations through June 30, 2020, according to a letter from Chairman Torstein Hagen.

"I am sure you recognize that COVID-19 has made everyday life more complicated," Hagen wrote. "On March 11, we were the first cruise line to announce a temporary suspension of operations through April 30, 2020.

"In the time since that announcement, many of you have expressed concern for our crew, and I want to reassure you that we are taking good care of them. We are using this period of non-operation as a time for additional training and initiatives to ensure we have the safest and healthiest fleet in the industry. As a private company we do not have to worry about quarterly profit expectations – and that flexibility allows us the ability to do what is best for our guests and our employees."

Building on that, the company made the decision to extend the temporary suspension of operations through June 30, 2020.

The line is offering a Future Cruise Voucher valued at 125% of all monies paid to Viking.